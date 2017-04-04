Hearing rescheduled for corrections officer arrested in fatal North Bergen hit-and-run

Hearing rescheduled for corrections officer arrested in fatal North Bergen hit-and-run

NORTH BERGEN - A corrections officer accused of fatally striking two Republican officials in North Bergen who was expected to appear in Hudson County Superior Court Tuesday did not.

According to the court, the hearing will be held at a later date.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday night on Paterson Plank Road.

Michael Hansen, of North Bergen, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Hansen works in the county jail as a corrections officer.

The two victims, Russell Maffei and Maria Tauro, were both deeply involved in Hudson County politics. Tauro was a volunteer on Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop's campaign when he first ran for office. 

"She was like another mother figure for me," says Fulop. "She was a great person and it's a very sad situation for all of Jersey City."

Maffei was running for the State Republican Committee, while Tauro was running for an Assembly seat.

Both were meeting at the Coach House diner to drop off petitions for their races.

