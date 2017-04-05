JERSEY CITY - A hearing was held Wednesday for a Hudson County corrections officer accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Bergen.

Michael Hansen was supposed to appear in court via video link, but due to technical difficulties only Hansen’s voice could be heard.

The judge went on with the hearing despite the technical issues, and the prosecutors read the charges against Hansen.

Hansen is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed two people on Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen April 2. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

The two victims, Russell Maffei and Maria Tauro, were both deeply involved in Hudson County politics. Maffei was running for the State Republican Committee, while Tauro was running for an Assembly seat.

Both were meeting at the Coach House diner to drop off petitions for their races.