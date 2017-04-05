You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORTH BERGEN - The corrections officer accused of fatally striking two Republican officials in North Bergen is expected to appear before a judge today.

Michael Hansen was expected to appear in Hudson County Superior Court Tuesday, but did not.

Court officials tell News 12 New Jersey Hansen will likely appear from jail via video and not in person.

The hit-and-run happened Sunday night on Paterson Plank Road.

Hansen is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Hansen works in the county jail as a corrections officer.

The two victims, Russell Maffei and Maria Tauro, were both deeply involved in Hudson County politics. Maffei was running for the State Republican Committee, while Tauro was running for an Assembly seat.

Both were meeting at the Coach House diner to drop off petitions for their races.