Health officials return to Breeder’s Association of America, pet shop accused of selling sick puppies

BRICK TOWNSHIP - Ocean County health officials returned to a Brick Township pet shop Wednesday to continue an investigation into whether the shop is selling sick animals.

News 12 New Jersey previously reported on Breeder’s Association of America and accusations that the shop was selling puppies sick with the parvo virus. Several customers tell News 12 that they purchased sick dogs from the shop. At least two customers had dogs that died soon after they were purchased.

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey says he is glad that this is the last puppy store left in town.

“We passed an ordinance back in 2012 which banned these types of stores,” he says. “This store was already in existence. Under state law we could not ban them or close them down because they are called what's ‘grandfathered’ in."

A manager for the shop denied any allegations coming from customers about selling sick animals.

Breeder’s Association of America’s license is up for renewal this June. The mayor says it will be up to the Ocean County Department of Health on whether or not to make the fight against that renewal.

Health officials say they want to hear from anyone who may have purchased a sick dog from the shop.

