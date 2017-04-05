You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ATLANTIC CITY - Hard Rock is coming to Atlantic City.

Hard Rock officials unveiled their plans for the former Trump Taj Mahal hotel and casino Wednesday during a news conference.

Chairman Jim Allen’s presentation included renderings for the new hotel and casino. Allen says the former Taj Mahal will be transformed with a $375 million overhaul that includes a new casino, new hotel rooms and two arenas.

The new casino will feature 2,400 slot machines and the arenas will seat more than 7,000 people.

“Remember when it was built, Mr. Trump doesn’t acknowledge this, but it cost $1.3 billion…when it was new,” Allen says. “The bones are tremendous. It has the newest tower in Atlantic City.”

The Hard Rock Café was the only part of the Taj Mahal that stayed opened when it closed last October amid a labor strike. Allen says the new project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs for Atlantic City.

The boost in income is something Atlantic City desperately needs, according to the mayor. The city nearly declared bankruptcy last year.

“I am the most grateful person in the room today to be welcoming Hard Rock here,” says Mayor Don Guardian. “Thank you so much for believing in Atlantic City and believing in three guys from Jersey.”

Hard Rock is owned by Florida's Seminole Indian tribe. The company officially bought the Taj Mahal from former owner Carl Icahn on March 31.

Hiring for the hotel and casino has already begun.