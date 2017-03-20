Gun trafficking network leader receives 18-year prison term

The leader of a major weapons trafficking ring that sold high-powered handguns and rifles in Newark has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

By The Associated Press

TRENTON - The leader of a major weapons trafficking ring that sold high-powered handguns and rifles in Newark has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

State authorities say 32-year-old Louis Boggs ran the ring out of his Newark home. The say undercover detectives bought weapons from the ring, including several assault weapons, two stolen handguns and a third that was linked by ballistics evidence to a murder in Newark.

Boggs had pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy and weapons possession charges. He will have serve nine years before he become eligible for parole.

Ten other people involved in the ring have pleaded guilty to various weapons counts.

