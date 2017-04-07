Green water bubbling up from manhole alarms Carlstadt residents

Green water found bubbling up from a manhole cover in Carlstadt has some residents concerned, but officials told News 12 New Jersey there is no

Police and emergency management responders were on Industrial

Police and emergency management responders were on Industrial Avenue in Carlstadt, Bergen County, on Friday where the green liquid was bubbling onto the street.

CARLSTADT - Green water found bubbling up from a manhole cover in Carlstadt has some residents concerned, but officials told News 12 New Jersey there is no cause for alarm.

Police and emergency management responders were on Industrial Avenue in Carlstadt, Bergen County, on Friday where the green liquid was bubbling onto the street. 

“I thought it was kind of strange. I am driving down the road, and green water is spewing up out of the ground. [It] kind of looked like anti-freeze. That's what caught my attention. So then I got out, and I realized it was pouring down the sewer. Then I knew if it's something bad and it's going down the sewer, then it's going down the Passaic River,” said John Johansen, who alerted News 12 New Jersey to the issue.

Officials on site said a backed-up sewer was causing the overflow of water and added that the situation is safe. State officials said the green color may have come from a dye that’s being used to track a leak, but directed additional questions to the Carlstadt Department of Environmental Protection.

Stay with News 12 New Jersey throughout the evening for more reactions and details about the origin of the liquid.

