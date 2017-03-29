Gov. Christie, President Trump to launch opioid and drug addiction task force

President Donald Trump is vowing to step up efforts to combat the nation's opioid addiction crisis, and he has tapped Gov. Chris Christie to head

Gov. Christie and President Trump launched an opioid and drug addiction task force. Christie will lead the commission.

Gov. Christie and President Trump launched an opioid and drug addiction task force. Christie will lead the commission. (8:37 PM)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is vowing to step up efforts to combat the nation's opioid addiction crisis, and he has tapped Gov. Chris Christie to head up a special drug abuse commission.

Trump and Christie kicked off the effort with an opioid and drug abuse listening session at the White House Wednesday. Trump said his administration wants "to help people who have become so badly addicted.”

Trump promised to step up drug prevention and law enforcement of drug dealers and he told one woman who lost her son to an overdose that he did not die in vain. He also told a recovering addict that she was "a perfect person."

Christie has spoken often about the opioid abuse crisis and has dedicated his final gubernatorial year to fighting addiction. He signed new legislation last month to limit the amount of pills doctors can prescribe, as well as mandating state-regulated health insurers cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction.

The governor also set up an addiction hotline for people who wish to get clean.

New Jersey resident Kevin Meara lost his son to drug addiction nine years ago. He started the addiction treatment center City of Angels in Hamilton and says that Christie is the right person to lead the commission.

“Absolutely the governor has made a difference,” Meara says.

He credits the governor's hotline with getting more people the help they need, and says that a push to put the anti-overdose drug Narcan in police cars has saved more than a thousand lives in New Jersey.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

