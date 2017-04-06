You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOBOKEN - Gov. Chris Christie is halting payments to Amtrak as commuters endure at least one more day of NJ Transit problems following Monday's derailment at New York Penn Station.

In a letter, NJ Transit will stop making payments to Amtrak under its lease agreement. A $62 million payment was just made last week to Amtrak for improvement, and the governor wants to know where the money is going.

Christie also wants the attorney general to take legal action to get the money back, saying Amtrak has no regard for its New Jersey riders.

Eight out of 21 tracks in and out of New York Penn Station are still out of service. The other 13 are being used in diminished capacity.

NJ Transit continues to operate the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line on a holiday schedule.

Commuters say part of the problem is many are taking trains, and train lines, they aren't used to.

Officials with NJ Transit say its trains were inspected properly, and are pointing the fingers at Amtrak. NJ Transit is a tenant of Amtrak.

"Amtrak needs to step up to the plate,” says Steve Santoro, NJ Transit executive director. “We're funding them, we have an agreement to fund them. They need to take the conditions and the state of the repair of the Amtrak Northeast Corridor seriously."

Santoro says he’s heading to Washington, D.C. today to speak with the Federal Railroad Administration.

NJ Transit officials are expected to be on site at stations across New Jersey today to help commuters navigate these service disruptions and answer questions as ordered by the governor.