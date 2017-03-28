News Glen Rock man accused of sending pair of residents harassing messages A man from Glen Rock has been arrested and accused of stalking two borough residents over the span of a year and a half, according Glen Rock man accused of sending pair of residents harassing messages Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 28, 2017 1:05 PM GLEN ROCK - A man from Glen Rock has been arrested and accused of stalking two borough residents over the span of a year and a half, according to prosecutors. Brian Rooney is charged with stalking, filing a false report and hindering. Rooney allegedly sent the pair harassing notes and text messages. In an effort to cover it up and place the blame on a third party, he sent the same messages and notes to himself. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:21 1 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27 1:47 2 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star 1:52 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing 0:21 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping 3:11 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12