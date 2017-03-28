Glen Rock man accused of sending pair of residents harassing messages

Glen Rock man accused of sending pair of residents harassing messages

GLEN ROCK - A man from Glen Rock has been arrested and accused of stalking two borough residents over the span of a year and a half, according to prosecutors.

Brian Rooney is charged with stalking, filing a false report and hindering. Rooney allegedly sent the pair harassing notes and text messages.

In an effort to cover it up and place the blame on a third party, he sent the same messages and notes to himself.

