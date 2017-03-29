Funeral to be held today for Frank Gambatese, longest serving mayor of South Brunswick

The funeral for South Brunswick's longest serving mayor will take place this morning at St Cecilia’s Church in Monmouth Junction at 10 a.m.

Funeral to be held today for Frank Gambatese, longest serving mayor of South Brunswick

Funeral to be held today for Frank Gambatese, longest serving mayor of South Brunswick (6:06 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MONMOUTH JUNCTION - The funeral for South Brunswick's longest serving mayor will take place this morning at St Cecilia’s Church in Monmouth Junction at 10 a.m.

Frank Gambatese was the longest serving mayor of the town, having spent 20 years in the position. He died Saturday after a brief illness with pneumonia and heart disease.

Gambatese first served as mayor of West Patterson, which is now Woodland Park, before becoming Deputy Mayor in South Brunswick between 1998 and 2002. He then took office shortly after.

Many in the community credited him for his work improving the lives of his residents, including attracting new business to the area. He was also an environmental advocate.

In 2015, Gambatese was inducted into the New Jersey Municipalities Hall of Fame for his long tenure and service.

His family is asking instead of flowers, donations be made to the South Brunswick Public Library and food pantry.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short 1 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial
VIDEO: Mount Vernon woman sentenced in daughter's killing 2 VIDEO: Mount Vernon woman sentenced in daughter's killing
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 3 Westchester Weather Forecast
News 12 the Bronx hit the streets to 4 Word on the Street: Paying for reserved parking
Three men are wanted for the brutal beating 5 VIDEO: 83-year-old man attacked, robbed in the Bronx

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE