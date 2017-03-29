You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION - The funeral for South Brunswick's longest serving mayor will take place this morning at St Cecilia’s Church in Monmouth Junction at 10 a.m.

Frank Gambatese was the longest serving mayor of the town, having spent 20 years in the position. He died Saturday after a brief illness with pneumonia and heart disease.

Gambatese first served as mayor of West Patterson, which is now Woodland Park, before becoming Deputy Mayor in South Brunswick between 1998 and 2002. He then took office shortly after.

Many in the community credited him for his work improving the lives of his residents, including attracting new business to the area. He was also an environmental advocate.

In 2015, Gambatese was inducted into the New Jersey Municipalities Hall of Fame for his long tenure and service.

His family is asking instead of flowers, donations be made to the South Brunswick Public Library and food pantry.