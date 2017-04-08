News Funeral held for Clark woman who choked to death Funeral services for the Sacred Heart University student who died Sunday are taking place today. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Funeral services for the Sacred Heart University student who died Sunday are taking place today. (6:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 8, 2017 6:44 AM WESTFIELD - Funeral services for the Sacred Heart University student who died Sunday are taking place today. Caitlin Nelson, 20, died three days after she choked during a pancake-eating contest at college. The services will be held at Saint Helen's Church in Westfield this morning. A wake for the Clark resident took place yesterday. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:23 1 Officials identify woman found dead on Route 22 in Branchburg 1:44 2 Asbury Park considers changes to short-term rentals 2:19 3 Driver using phone hits NJ cop enforcing distracted-driving law 7:00 4 VIDEO: NJ state trooper helps deliver baby on I-78 0:25 5 Police: New Brunswick man stole $1,800 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart advertisement | advertise on News 12