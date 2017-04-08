Funeral held for Clark woman who choked to death

WESTFIELD - Funeral services for the Sacred Heart University student who died Sunday are taking place today.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died three days after she choked during a pancake-eating contest at college.

The services will be held at Saint Helen's Church in Westfield this morning. 

A wake for the Clark resident took place yesterday. 

