News Former Parsippany Boy Scout leader found guilty on child pornography charges You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A former Parsippany Boy Scout leader was found guilty on child pornography charges. (10:27 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 12, 2017 10:28 PM MORRISTOWN - A former Morris County Boy Scout leader was found guilty Wednesday on charges that he possessed child pornography. Prosecutors say Parsippany resident Stephen Corcoran, 49, kept the images on a thumb drive. He faced 11 child pornography charges. He will be sentenced June 2. Corcoran is also expected be put on trial for allegedly sexually abusing three children who were Boy Scouts in the 1990s. The child pornography charges came to light while investigators were looking into the sexual abuse allegations. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:49 1 The Buzz: Deadly shooting near playground 4:17 2 VIDEO: Billy Joel concert footage at Nassau Coliseum 0:19 3 Police: Man nabbed with 500 gallons of stolen oil 5:11 4 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 2:47 5 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic advertisement | advertise on News 12