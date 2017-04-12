Former Parsippany Boy Scout leader found guilty on child pornography charges

A former Parsippany Boy Scout leader was found guilty on child pornography charges.

A former Parsippany Boy Scout leader was found guilty on child pornography charges. (10:27 PM)

MORRISTOWN - A former Morris County Boy Scout leader was found guilty Wednesday on charges that he possessed child pornography.

Prosecutors say Parsippany resident Stephen Corcoran, 49, kept the images on a thumb drive. He faced 11 child pornography charges. He will be sentenced June 2.

Corcoran is also expected be put on trial for allegedly sexually abusing three children who were Boy Scouts in the 1990s. The child pornography charges came to light while investigators were looking into the sexual abuse allegations.

