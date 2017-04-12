Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testifies in trial of woman accused of attacking son John James

Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testifies in the trial of the woman accused of attacking son his John James.

NEWARK - Former Newark Mayor Sharpe James testified Wednesday in the trial of a high-ranking Irvington police officer accused of getting into an altercation with his son and her ex-boyfriend, Newark City Councilman John James.

Prosecutors say Monique Smith became enraged on the day of her promotion ceremony to police captain because John James ended their relationship via email. Smith allegedly pursued her former lover through the streets of Newark, in a chase that ended in front of the home of Mayor James.

“I got between them,” the former mayor testified. “I told [Smith] to come into the house and we’ll talk. But my wife said, ‘You’re not bringing that woman into my house.’”

John James previously testified that he ended his relationship with Smith because they were arguing too often. During their last argument, he did not speak to her or return her texts for three days. That’s when he sent the email ending it.

“I did not want to communicate with her, whether she called, texted. I did not want to communicate with her,” he said.

Smith is charged with using her Honda as a weapon because she allegedly bumped John James’ car three times during the pursuit. She is also facing harassment and criminal mischief charges.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case Thursday. The defense will begin next week.

