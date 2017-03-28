Forecast: Wet start, temperatures in the high-50s

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Rain fell for the second straight morning across parts of the Garden State, but temperatures were warmer than usual, beginning in the mid to high-40s. The rain could continue throughout the day.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Tuesday will be in the high-50s, and could even creep into the 60s. But a few thunderstorms are possible heading into the afternoon and early evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-40s, with rain showers again possible through the night.

Wednesday should see cloudy skies in the morning with increasing sunshine. High temperatures should reach the mid-50s.

Thursday is expected to see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low-50s.