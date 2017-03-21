Forecast: Temps drop, mix of sun and clouds Wednesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw mild temperatures in the upper-50s Tuesday, but those temperatures are expected to be short-lived as cooler weather moves in.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures are expected to cool into the low-30s overnight with wind chills making it feel as if it is colder.

Wednesday may see light rain in the early morning, but mostly sunny skies should stick around for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper-20s and low-30s.

Thursday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low-40s.