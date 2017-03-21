Forecast: Temps drop, mix of sun and clouds Wednesday

New Jersey saw mild temperatures in the upper-50s Tuesday, but those temperatures are expected to be short-lived as cooler weather moves in.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (6:18 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - New Jersey saw mild temperatures in the upper-50s Tuesday, but those temperatures are expected to be short-lived as cooler weather moves in.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures are expected to cool into the low-30s overnight with wind chills making it feel as if it is colder.

Wednesday may see light rain in the early morning, but mostly sunny skies should stick around for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper-20s and low-30s.

Thursday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low-40s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Interview with patient hospitalized from knee injections
Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and 2 Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic
Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down 3 Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections
Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in 4 Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark
A pit bull attacked several people in Neptune 5 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE