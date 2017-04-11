Forecast: Temps cool overnight; morning rain expected

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw temperatures Tuesday that seemed more like summer than spring.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures reached 87 degrees in some parts of New Jersey, with most other areas seeing temperatures in the low- to mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper-50s during the overnight hours, and clouds are expected to develop.

Wednesday morning is expected to start off with rain showers, but conditions are expected to clear by the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the low-70s.

Thursday is expected to see cooler temperatures in the low-to mid-60s, with mostly clear skies.