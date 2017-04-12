You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey started Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers, but sunshine was trying to break through by the afternoon.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures could cool overnight into the 40s.

Thursday should see mostly sunny skies, but temperatures are not expected to exceed the mid-60s. Cloudy weather may also move in to the state by the afternoon.

Friday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-60s.