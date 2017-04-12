News Forecast: Morning showers give way to increasing sunshine You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (5:01 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 12, 2017 5:00 PM EDISON - New Jersey started Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers, but sunshine was trying to break through by the afternoon. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures could cool overnight into the 40s. Thursday should see mostly sunny skies, but temperatures are not expected to exceed the mid-60s. Cloudy weather may also move in to the state by the afternoon. Friday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-60s. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic VIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New JerseyVIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New Jersey Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:37 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body 0:22 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died 2:29 3 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital 3:36 4 New Jersey Weather Forecast 0:54 5 VIDEO: St. John's bullpen antics advertisement | advertise on News 12