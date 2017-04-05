Forecast: Temperatures in the mid-60s Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

EDISON - New Jersey saw heavy rain for most of Tuesday, but the wet weather is moving out. Temperatures were also cooler this morning, as parts of the Garden State began in the mid-40s, but they are expected to warm up significantly throughout the day.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid-60s, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the mid-40s, with increasing clouds throughout the night. There is the possibility of some late rain showers.

More rain, and possible thunder storms, are expected for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will also see temperatures in the mid-50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

