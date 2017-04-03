Forecast: Temperatures in the 60s, rain Tuesday

It was a mild start to the work week across parts of the Garden State, as temperatures in some spots barely reached into the 40s.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (8:47 AM)

Updated

EDISON - It was a mild start to the work week across parts of the Garden State, as temperatures in some spots barely reached into the 40s. Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the day.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Monday will be in the low-60s, with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will develop as we head through the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-50s. Rain will fall late into the night, and continue into Tuesday.

Gregorio says a flood watch is in effect Tuesday for most northern and central parts of New Jersey. Some spots can see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures could reach into the 60s.

Sunny skies will be back Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

