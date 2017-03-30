Forecast: Temperatures in the 50s, rain tomorrow

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Some parts of New Jersey experienced a 24-hour temperature change of over 10 degrees this morning, with temperatures in parts of the Garden State barely reaching into the 40s. Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the high-30s, with increasing clouds throughout the night.

Gregorio says Friday could be a wash out, with rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see temperatures in the 50s, with Sunday reaching into the high-60s.