Forecast: Sunshine, temperatures in the high-50s

It was a wet day Tuesday across the Garden State, as rain fell in many parts. Temperatures began in the mid-to high-40s this morning,

EDISON - It was a wet day Tuesday across the Garden State, as rain fell in many parts. Temperatures began in the mid-to high-40s this morning, and the rain looks to be past us.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Wednesday will be in the high-50s, with increasing sun throughout the day.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the mid-30s, with clear skies.

Thursday should see more sunshine with temperatures in the mid-50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but clouds could develop heading into the night.

Cloudy skies are expected to return by Friday.

