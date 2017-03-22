Forecast: Sunshine, below-average temps expected Thursday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly sunny skies with below-average temperatures Wednesday, and similar conditions are expected for Thursday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures Wednesday reached the mid-30s, about 15-20 degrees colder than the average temperatures this time of year.

Wednesday’s overnight hours are expected to remain clear, with temperatures lowering into the 20s and teens.

Thursday should see mostly clear skies with below-average temperatures in the low- to mid-40s.

Friday may start off with a wintry mix and cloudy skies. Temperatures may warm into the low-50s.

Saturday should see seasonable temperatures in the low-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.