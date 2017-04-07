Forecast: Sunny, warmer weekend ahead for New Jersey

New Jersey residents can expect a warm and sunny weekend after nearly a week of rainy, cold weather around the state.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (4:52 PM)

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says Saturday and Sunday are expected to see clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says Saturday and Sunday are expected to see clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday saw mostly cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures in the upper-40s. The skies are expected to clear overnight, but temperatures may drop into the low-30s.

Saturday should see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s.

Sunday may start off colder, but temperatures should climb into the mid-60s by the afternoon. Sunshine is also expected.

Curren says the beginning of next week should see warmer temperatures. Monday should see clear skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures could reach nearly 80 degrees by Tuesday.

