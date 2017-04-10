Forecast: Sunny, warm weather continues into Tuesday

New Jersey is getting a taste of summer with above-average temperatures across the state.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (4:52 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - New Jersey is getting a taste of summer with above-average temperatures across the state.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures peaked around 80 degrees Monday.

Monday’s overnight hours should see clear to partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer than Monday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low-80s.

Conditions are expected to change Monday with an increase in clouds and possible rain showers in the afternoon.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

People line up overnight to submit applications to 1 Many line up overnight in Passaic to submit affordable housing applications
A video posted on Facebook shows a United 2 Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight
Partners Kari Steinert and Renee Cologne of Maplewood 3 Maplewood same-sex couple has hope
A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey 4 Coast Guard rescues stranded baby seal on Jersey Shore
Father Mark Hanna shared with News 12 photos 5 Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ripple effect in NJ

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE