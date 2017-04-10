Forecast: Sunny, warm weather continues into Tuesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey is getting a taste of summer with above-average temperatures across the state.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures peaked around 80 degrees Monday.

Monday’s overnight hours should see clear to partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer than Monday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low-80s.

Conditions are expected to change Monday with an increase in clouds and possible rain showers in the afternoon.