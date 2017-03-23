Forecast: Sunny but chilly, temperatures in the 40s

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Temperatures began even colder this morning than Wednesday, with some parts across New Jersey not reaching into the 20s.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Thursday will be in the low-40s, with sunny skies.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the low-30s, with increasing clouds throughout the night.

Friday may start off with a wintry mix and cloudy skies. Temperatures may warm into the low-50s.

Saturday should see seasonable temperatures in the low-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday should see temperatures in the high-40s, but there is a chance of a few rain showers.