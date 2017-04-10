Forecast: Spring arrives with warm start to work week

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey residents can expect this weekend’s warm weather to continue, with temperatures set to climb into the 70s on Monday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey said mostly sunny skies will accompany the 77 degree high for Monday, with winds reaching up to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies move in overnight, but the sunshine continues Tuesday as temperatures soar near 80 again.

Mosey said the chance for a light shower returns Wednesday, and temperatures will remain closer to 70. The remainder of the week will be a mixture of more sunshine and a slight risk for rain.