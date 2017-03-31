Forecast: Rain prompts flood advisories

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Heavy rain in some parts of the state may lead to overnight flooding, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A separate advisory covers Eastern Essex and Union counties, along with Hudson County, until 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued also issued a flood warning for Somerset County until 11:15 p.m. Friday and a flood advisory for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset counties until 10:30 p.m.

Overnight lows are expected near 40 degrees as rain continues to fall, according to News 12 meteorologists.

On Saturday, forecasts show morning showers, but skies will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the upper-40s.

Sunday should see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 59.