Forecast: Rain prompts coastal flood advisories

EDISON - Heavy rain in some parts of the state may lead to overnight coastal flooding, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A separate advisory covers Eastern Essex and Union counties, along with Hudson County, until 2 a.m.

Overnight lows are expected near 40 degrees as rain continues to fall, according to News 12 meteorologists.

On Saturday, forecasts show morning showers, but skies will clear by the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the upper-40s.

Sunday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper-50s.