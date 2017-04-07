Forecast: Rain passes, temperatures in mid-50s

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - The wet weather has mostly cleared out of the Garden State after Thursday saw heavy rain, strong storms and winds in most parts of New Jersey.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Friday should be in the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the high-30s, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s for Saturday and the low-70s Sunday.