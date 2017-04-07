Forecast: Rain passes, temperatures in mid-50s

The wet weather has mostly cleared out of the Garden State after Thursday saw heavy rain, strong storms and winds in most parts of New

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (6:18 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - The wet weather has mostly cleared out of the Garden State after Thursday saw heavy rain, strong storms and winds in most parts of New Jersey.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Friday should be in the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies.  

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the high-30s, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s for Saturday and the low-70s Sunday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

NJ Transit full service back to normal following 1 NJ Transit full service back to normal
FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file 2 US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles
Investigators say officers shot and wounded a man 3 Prosecutor: Man shot by Newark police officers has died
VIDEO: Brighton Beach Passover food distribution 4 VIDEO: Brighton Beach Passover food distribution
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 5 Westchester Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE