Forecast: Rain could impact holiday weekend plans

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (5:29 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - New Jersey will see mostly sunny skies Friday, but the chance for rain returns for Easter weekend.

Sunshine and a high temperature of 64 degrees will give way to some cloud coverage Friday night.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Justin Godynick says mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday, with a few light showers across the state. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, and the temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Godynick said Easter Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, but there will be a chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures also climb Sunday, returning to a summer-like high of 83 degrees.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A woman was hurt when a gas stove 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home
2 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
Crystal Pepper daughter of Dr. David Dao accompanied 3 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth
4 New Jersey Sportscast, April 13
Parts of the ceiling of the St. Anthony 5 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE