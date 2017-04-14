Forecast: Rain could impact holiday weekend plans

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey will see mostly sunny skies Friday, but the chance for rain returns for Easter weekend.

Sunshine and a high temperature of 64 degrees will give way to some cloud coverage Friday night.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Justin Godynick says mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday, with a few light showers across the state. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, and the temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Godynick said Easter Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, but there will be a chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures also climb Sunday, returning to a summer-like high of 83 degrees.