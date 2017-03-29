Forecast: Mostly sunny; rain possible Thursday night

New Jersey saw mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures Wednesday. Similar conditions are expected to remain for the first part of Thursday.



EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures Wednesday.

Similar conditions are expected to remain for the first part of Thursday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures Wednesday reached the upper-50s and low-60s, but temperatures should drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Thursday should start off with mostly clear and sunny skies, but clouds are expected to develop in the evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures should reach the low-50s. Light rain is possible overnight.

Friday is expected to see rain showers with the possibility of thunderstorms. High temperatures should only reach the mid-40s.

Curren says that the rain could last into Saturday morning. A wintry mix Saturday morning is possible, but Curren says it is not likely.

