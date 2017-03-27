Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild temps expected Tuesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to continue across the Garden State.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures reached into the 60s in some areas of New Jersey, but the majority of the state saw temperatures in the mid-50s.

Monday’s overnight hours should continue to see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Curren says some thunderstorms are also possible overnight.

Tuesday is expected to continue to see mostly cloudy skies with periods of light rain. High temperatures should reach the upper-50s.

Wednesday should see cloudy skies in the morning with increasing sunshine. High temperatures should reach the mid-50s.