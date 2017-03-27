Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild temps expected Tuesday

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to continue across the Garden State.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (6:32 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to continue across the Garden State.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures reached into the 60s in some areas of New Jersey, but the majority of the state saw temperatures in the mid-50s.

Monday’s overnight hours should continue to see cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Curren says some thunderstorms are also possible overnight.

Tuesday is expected to continue to see mostly cloudy skies with periods of light rain. High temperatures should reach the upper-50s.

Wednesday should see cloudy skies in the morning with increasing sunshine. High temperatures should reach the mid-50s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Arrest made in Paterson shooting involving rapper, city 1 Police investigate if rapper Fetty Wap involved in Paterson shooting
A person has barricaded his or herself inside 2 Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed
Red Cross assists two families displaced after fire 3 Two families displaced after fire in Neptune
Central Regional's Polina Dineva, holds six school records 4 Scholar Athlete: Polina Dineva
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE