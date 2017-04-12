Forecast: Morning showers give way to increasing sunshine

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - After two days of sunny skies, scattered early morning showers returned to New Jersey Wednesday.

The rain, though, will give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above-average, reaching the low 70s.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey said the remainder of the week will be uneventful. Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with highs near 64 degrees. Friday will have a slightly lower high at 62 degrees and cloudier skies.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend, sunshine Saturday morning will be followed by increasing clouds and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures soar again on Sunday, climbing near 80 degrees.

The chance of rain also returns Sunday with a few light showers possible.