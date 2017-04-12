Forecast: Morning showers give way to increasing sunshine

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (8:05 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - After two days of sunny skies, scattered early morning showers returned to New Jersey Wednesday.

The rain, though, will give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above-average, reaching the low 70s.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey said the remainder of the week will be uneventful. Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with highs near 64 degrees. Friday will have a slightly lower high at 62 degrees and cloudier skies.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend, sunshine Saturday morning will be followed by increasing clouds and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures soar again on Sunday, climbing near 80 degrees.

The chance of rain also returns Sunday with a few light showers possible.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
The knifepoint robber who has held-up multiple locations 3 Police: Knifepoint robber strikes twice in one day
Gateway Tunnel Project officials say the tunnel is 4 Officials: Gateway Tunnel project 'a long way off'
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 5 Westchester Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE