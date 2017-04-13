Forecast: Mild, seasonable weather ahead for Friday

EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly clear skies Thursday with seasonably mild temperatures.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Michele Powers says that similar conditions are expected for Friday.

Thursday evening could see a slight increase in clouds, but the skies should clear overnight. Temperatures should dip slightly into the low-50s.

Friday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-60s. Friday night should see mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s.

Saturday is expected to see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low-60s.

Easter Sunday should be mostly cloudy with some rain possible. High temperatures could spike into the low-80s

