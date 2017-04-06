You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Strong storms have mostly cleared out of New Jersey, leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

The Garden State saw heavy rain, thunder, lighting and strong wind gusts Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Area airports were experiencing significant delays for a time due to the weather.

Thursday’s overnight hours should continue to see some light rain. Temperatures should dip into the mid-40s.

River flooding could still be a concern due to the amount of rain the state has seen over the past few days.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with some rain still possible. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s.

Saturday and Sunday should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s for Saturday and the low-70s Sunday.