Forecast: Isolated showers, temperatures could hit 60s

EDISON - It was a wet start this morning across parts of the Garden State, and the rain is expected to continue through the afternoon. Temperatures began in the low-40s.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Monday could creep into the 60s, but there is the possibility of some isolated rain showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the high-40s, with the chance of isolated showers continuing.

Tuesday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the high-50s. The threat of rain showers is also a possibility.

Temperatures in the high-50s are expected to continue into Thursday.

