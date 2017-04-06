Forecast: Heavy rains, strong winds expected Thursday

Rain fell across the Garden State this morning, and the wet weather is expected to pick up throughout the day. A flood watch has been

EDISON - Rain fell across the Garden State this morning, and the wet weather is expected to pick up throughout the day. A flood watch has been issued for all of northern and central New Jersey, as well as some south western parts of the state. A wind advisory is also in effect for southern eastern parts of the state. Both are in effect until 5 p.m.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Thursday will be in the high-50s, with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day. The heaviest rain is expected to be between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also a chance of possible flooding.

Temperatures overnight are expected to be in the high-40s, with clouds emerging through the night. The wet weather will end, but the wind could still be a problem.

Friday could see a chance of morning showers, with temperatures expected in the high-50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to both see sunshine with temperatures in the high-50s and mid-60s.

