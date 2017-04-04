Forecast: Heavy rain Tuesday morning impacts commute

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Heavy rain moved in overnight Monday, impacting the morning commute Tuesday. A flood advisory is in effect for most of northern New Jersey.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says a chance for strong storms will increase Tuesday evening for areas couth of Interstate 95.

Temperatures remain mild Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low 70s.

Sunny skies return Wednesday.