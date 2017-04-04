News Forecast: Heavy rain Tuesday morning impacts commute Heavy rain moved in overnight Monday, impacting the morning commute Tuesday. A flood advisory is in effect for most of northern New Jersey. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (6:20 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 4, 2017 6:00 AM EDISON - Heavy rain moved in overnight Monday, impacting the morning commute Tuesday. A flood advisory is in effect for most of northern New Jersey. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says a chance for strong storms will increase Tuesday evening for areas couth of Interstate 95. Temperatures remain mild Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low 70s. Sunny skies return Wednesday. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:08 1 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 0:27 2 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township 1:28 3 Westchester Weather Forecast 0:27 4 Tech Check - April 3, 2017 3:46 5 New Jersey Sportscast, April 3 advertisement | advertise on News 12