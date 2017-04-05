Forecast: Heavy rain, strong winds possible Thursday into Friday

EDISON - New Jersey is expected to experience potentially severe weather Thursday into Friday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says heavy rains and winds of up to 60 mph are possible in southern areas of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories and flood watches for Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. Curren says that rain earlier in the week could contribute to localized flooding.

Wednesday’s overnight hours are expected to see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-40s.

Thursday should see periods of heavy rain. Thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures could reach the upper-50s.

The rain could last until Friday before clearing out. Friday should also see temperatures in the upper-50s.

The weekend should see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper-50s and mid-60s.

