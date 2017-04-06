Forecast: Heavy rain, flooding possible in parts of New Jersey

Strong storms are expected in parts of New Jersey Thursday afternoon and evening.

EDISON - Strong storms are expected in parts of New Jersey Thursday afternoon and evening.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says heavy rain, thunder, lighting and strong wind gusts are possible, particularly in the central and southern portion of the state.

Area airports are expected to see significant delays due to the weather. Power outages are also possible.

Thursday’s overnight hours should continue to see some rain. Temperatures should dip into the mid-40s.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with some rain still possible. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s.

Saturday and Sunday should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s for Saturday and the low-70s Sunday.

