Forecast: Heavy rain expected Friday across New Jersey

New Jersey saw a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with mild temperatures, but conditions are expected to change drastically by Friday.

EDISON - New Jersey saw a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with mild temperatures, but conditions are expected to change drastically by Friday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that New Jersey should see periods of heavy rain Friday with temperatures expected to reach only the mid-40s.

Thursday’s overnight hours should see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s.

Friday may start out with freezing rain or a wintry mix. Heavier rain is expected for the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms are also possible Friday evening.

Saturday is expected to start off cloudy but should clear by the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low-50s.

Sunday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper-50s.

