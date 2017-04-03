Forecast: Heavy rain expected for Tuesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - It was a mild start to the work week across parts of the Garden State, as temperatures climbed into the 50s. Mild temps remain in the forecast for Tuesday with heavy rain on the way.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will develop as the rain heads in around midnight. Rain will be heavy at times.

Curren says a flood watch is in effect Tuesday for most of northern New Jersey. Some areas may see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures could reach into the 60s.

Sunny skies will be back Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.