Forecast: Heavy rain expected across New Jersey

EDISON - Heavy rain fell across parts of the Garden State this morning, and the wet weather is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening. A flood watch is in effect for many central counties of the state.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures Friday will be in the mid-40s. The heavier rain is expected to clear by midnight, but when it’s all said and done, Gregorio says statewide rain totals could push at least two inches. Temperatures overnight will be in the low-40s.

Saturday is expected to start off cloudy but should clear by the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low-50s.

Sunday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper-50s.