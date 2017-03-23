Forecast: Cooler temps; Wintry mix possible Friday morning

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly clear and sunny skies Thursday, but temperatures were still below normal for this time of year.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that high temperatures only reached the mid-40s Thursday. He says that temperatures for the end of March are usually in the low- to mid-50s.

A weather system to the west of New Jersey should bring cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the low-30s.

Friday morning may start off with a mix of rain and sleet in northern areas of the state. Curren says that icy conditions may be a concern. The rain should clear by the afternoon, with cloudy skies remaining.

Saturday should see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures are expected to warm into the low-60s.

Sunday should also see cloudy skies with temperatures expected to cool back down into the mid-40s.