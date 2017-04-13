Forecast: Cooler temps bring cloudy skies Thursday

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (5:38 AM)

Updated

EDISON - Cooler temperatures will usher in cloudy skies Thursday, but the sun will make an appearance early in the morning.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey says sunshine will start off the day, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Winds will be anywhere from 5 to 15 mph, and the high is only expected to climb into the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with lows near 45 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds returns Friday with temperatures remaining in the low 60s.

