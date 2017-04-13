News Forecast: Cooler temps bring cloudy skies Thursday You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (5:38 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 13, 2017 5:52 AM EDISON - Cooler temperatures will usher in cloudy skies Thursday, but the sun will make an appearance early in the morning. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey says sunshine will start off the day, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Winds will be anywhere from 5 to 15 mph, and the high is only expected to climb into the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with lows near 45 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds returns Friday with temperatures remaining in the low 60s. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic VIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New JerseyVIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New Jersey Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:47 1 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic 5:11 2 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 4:51 3 New Jersey Weather Forecast 1:49 4 WC Night WX 0:35 5 Rangers begin quest for the Stanley Cup in Montreal tonight advertisement | advertise on News 12