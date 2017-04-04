Forecast: Cloudy, rain; weather improves Wednesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw cloudy skies and heavy rain for most of Tuesday.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says thunder and lightning, localized flooding and heavy rain were possible for western and northern sections of the state.

The weather is expected to clear partially during Tuesday’s overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies expected to remain.

Wednesday should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds are expected to roll in Wednesday evening, with some light rain expected.

More rain is expected for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s.