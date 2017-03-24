Forecast: Cloudy, rain possible through Tuesday

New Jersey saw mostly cloudy conditions Friday with periods of light rain and mild temperatures.

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s

News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (6:30 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly cloudy conditions Friday with periods of light rain and mild temperatures.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that New Jersey may see periods of rain all the way through Tuesday.

Temperatures during Friday’s overnight hours are expected to be above average in the low-50s and upper-40s.

Saturday should see mostly cloudy conditions with rain possible in the northern portions of the state. Temperatures should reach the low- to upper-60s across the state.

Sunday is expected to see more consistent rain showers for most of the day. Temperatures should reach the mid-40s.

Monday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. High temperatures should reach the upper-50s.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

This exotic Savannah cat was found wandering Mill 1 Exotic Savanna cat found wandering in Paterson
Caught on camera: Argument over blocked driveway gets 2 Argument over blocked driveway gets physical in Elizabeth
A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 3 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 4 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
Jersey Weekend Buzz 5 Jersey Weekend Buzz

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE