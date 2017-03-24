Forecast: Cloudy, rain possible through Tuesday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey saw mostly cloudy conditions Friday with periods of light rain and mild temperatures.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that New Jersey may see periods of rain all the way through Tuesday.

Temperatures during Friday’s overnight hours are expected to be above average in the low-50s and upper-40s.

Saturday should see mostly cloudy conditions with rain possible in the northern portions of the state. Temperatures should reach the low- to upper-60s across the state.

Sunday is expected to see more consistent rain showers for most of the day. Temperatures should reach the mid-40s.

Monday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. High temperatures should reach the upper-50s.