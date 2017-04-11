You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey is getting a taste of summer this week with above-average temperatures across the state.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey said the high temperature Tuesday will reach 83 degrees in some areas along with sunny skies.

Clouds move in overnight, but temperatures will stay mild, dropping to just 60 degrees. Conditions change Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds return for Thursday and Friday as temps struggle to climb into the low 60s.