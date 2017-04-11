News Forecast: Above-average temps continue Tuesday with highs above 80 New Jersey is getting a taste of summer this week with above-average temperatures across the state. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 1s (8:17 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 11, 2017 6:15 AM EDISON - New Jersey is getting a taste of summer this week with above-average temperatures across the state. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist SallyAnn Mosey said the high temperature Tuesday will reach 83 degrees in some areas along with sunny skies. Clouds move in overnight, but temperatures will stay mild, dropping to just 60 degrees. Conditions change Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will be near 73 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds return for Thursday and Friday as temps struggle to climb into the low 60s. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic VIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New JerseyVIDEO: Sunny spring weather hits New Jersey Weather Center Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:22 1 Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather 0:25 2 Police: Old Bridge woman owes $17K in unpaid tolls 0:11 3 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Newark 1:38 4 Several displaced after fire destroys building in North Brunswick 351640 5 Michael Lembhard's cousin arrested after brawl advertisement | advertise on News 12